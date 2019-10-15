Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson is poised to make a return to the football pitch against Manchester United. Photo: Rui Vieira/AP Photo

Alisson is primed to make his return in Liverpool’s biggest game of the season at Manchester United on Sunday after recovering from a serious calf injury.

The Brazil goalkeeper has been absent since he tore a muscle in the 37th minute of the opening Premier League game against Norwich, leaving him on crutches for a short period.

Manager Jurgen Klopp toyed with starting Alisson against Leicester in the final league game before the international break, but erred on the side of caution because he had only just returned to full training.

Provided he comes through this week without any reaction, Alisson will be in goal for the league leaders against their struggling rivals.