Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho smiles before their English Premier League match against AFC Bournemouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday. Photo: John Walton/AP

LONDON – Jose Mourinho’s dream start as Tottenham Hotspur manager continued as Dele Alli scored twice in a 3-2 victory at home to Bournemouth on Saturday – a third successive win for the Portuguese since replacing Mauricio Pochettino. Despite watching them win their first back-to-back league games since April, it was not all good news for Mourinho, though, as his side conceded late goals for the second week running.

Alli, whose struggles so far this season had mirrored Tottenham’s dismal start, has looked rejuvenated in the past week since Mourinho arrived, and put Tottenham in front in the 21st minute from close range.

Shortly afterwards Davinson Sanchez had a goal scrubbed off by VAR, but Alli doubled Tottenham’s lead five minutes after halftime from Toby Alderweireld’s long ball.

Moussa Sissoko’s 69th minute goal gave Spurs a third, taking their tally to 10 in three games under Mourinho.