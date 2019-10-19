Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli, centre, celebrates with team-mates Harry Kane, left, and Son Heung-min after scoring his side's equalising goal against Watford at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday. Photo: Jonathan Brady/AP

LONDON –Tottenham Hotspur snatched a 1-1 draw at home to Premier League basement club Watford on Saturday thanks to a fiercely contested late strike from Dele Alli that was awarded after a VAR review. Alli pounced on a lapse from Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster and used his shoulder to control the ball before firing into the empty net in the 86th minute, cancelling out Abdoulaye Doucoure's sixth-minute opener for the visitors.

Watford, who had had a penalty claim turned down when Gerard Deulofeu was felled by Jan Vertonghen, claimed Alli had used his arm and were incensed by the turnover, which left them still without a win after nine Premier League games.

Spurs' only chance in a drab first-half display was a tame shot from Alli which was easily saved by Foster.

Embattled Spurs coach Mauricio Pochettino turned to Son Heung-min at the start of the second half and the South Korean nearly equalised when he smashed a high shot at goal which Foster turned on to the crossbar.