Angry Jurgen Klopp 'congratulates' broadcaster over James Milner injury

BRIGHTON – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stepped up his criticism of British sports broadcasters for their scheduling of his team’s games, linking the injury of midfielder James Milner to the early kick-off time of Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Brighton.

Klopp had already made his feelings known about the decision to have Liverpool play in the Saturday lunchtime slot after they had been in action in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Asked by BT Sport pitchside interviewer Des Kelly about whether Milner’s injury, which led to him going off in the 74th minute, was a hamstring, Klopp said: “Yeah. Congratulations.”

When Kelly asked if the German was blaming him personally for the injury, Klopp said: “No, but you work for them. Hamstring, surprise, and they had injuries as well. But ask Chris Wilder how we can avoid that.”

Sheffield United manager Wilder had been critical of Klopp and other managers of big clubs demanding five substitutes be allowed again in the league, and over other issues.