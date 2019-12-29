Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta sits on the bench before their Premier League match against Bournemouth. Photo: Eddie Keogh/Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has audaciously claimed that his club are the biggest in England. The Spaniard was recently announced as the club’s new boss following the sacking of compatriot Unai Emery, who replaced legendary manager Arsene Wenger at the beginning of last season.

The club have struggled over the last few seasons, and Arteta said they had to regain their arrogance.

“We are the biggest football club in England, and we have to play a little bit with that arrogance, that belief,” Arteta was quoted by Sky Sports.

“This stadium has to create fear again. I used to have coming here as an opponent, and we need to use that . The opponent must be uncomfortable playing here. We need to recover here.