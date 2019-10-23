Arsenal's head coach Unai Emery says his players must accept the criticism from the fans.Photo: Rui Vieira/AP Photo

Arsenal manager Unai Emery said he accepts fans' criticism after his side's insipid display in the defeat at Sheffield United but he is now fully focused on staying top of their Europa League group with a win over Vitoria Guimaraes on Thursday. Arsenal lost their chance to climb to third in the Premier League as promoted United beat them 1-0 on Monday and the pressure has been mounting on Emery.

The Spaniard dodged a question on whether his team was now better than the one he inherited from long-serving manager Arsene Wenger and said he was satisfied with his progress at the club.

"In my career it's normal to have difficult moments and criticism for our work and my job," Emery told reporters on Wednesday. "We are in one point of view. The supporters' opinion... we need to accept that.

"We lost a very big opportunity in the Premier League to (move up to) third in the table. We are fifth and have chances on Sunday. We have to get better but it's one process... In that process I am happy.