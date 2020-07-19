Arsenal wanted it more than us, says Ilkay Gundogan

CAPE TOWN – Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has detailed where the club went wrong in their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal on Saturday evening. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored both goals to send the Gunners into the final where they will face the winners of the second semi-final between Chelsea and Manchester United. City, who recently surrendered their league title to Liverpool, will not have to look hard to figure out where they went wrong against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. "It was not good enough today to go to the final," the German told his club’s website after the game, admitting that Arsenal wanted to reach the final more than the Blues. "The energy we had in the second half was ... the one we needed in the beginning. Sometimes, things like that happen.

"One very bad half is enough to lose the game. We looked like Arsenal wanted it more, which is the most frustrating thing."

He continued: “We were frustrated and disappointed with the first half result. We had two good chances in the beginning when we won the ball in front of their goal but after that, we stopped playing.

"We were sloppy and slow with a lack of energy.

"At half-time, the manager and also the team said to each other that it was not enough - we needed more energy and rhythm to create chances.

"The energy was good. Still, maybe we struggled a little bit to create clear chances. Although we had good shots, the second goal killed the game and made the result today."

IOL Sport