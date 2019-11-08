Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has asked Unai Emery not to be picked for Saturday's Premier League match at Leicester City and the manager said they would wait until he is in the right frame of mind to play for the club again.
Xhaka reacted angrily to home fans booing him after he was substituted during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium last month and the Switzerland international was stripped of the captaincy as a result.
With on-loan midfielder Dani Ceballos also injured and unavailable, Emery said Xhaka was not in his plans but Mesut Ozil – who has played only twice in the league this season – was in contention.
"I spoke with him (Xhaka) on Tuesday, for how he is feeling now and his mind, because he is working well and training well. But he said he can't play at the moment and we are going to wait," Emery told reporters on Friday.
"(Ozil) is training well and I think he is now being consistent in the training, he is also helping and being positive. I am thinking he has a possibility to play tomorrow."