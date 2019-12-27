LONDON - Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka wants to leave the Premier League club in the January transfer window and sign with Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin, the player's agent has said.
Xhaka has had a fractured relationship with the fans since he reacted angrily to being booed when he was substituted against Crystal Palace in October.
He was subsequently stripped of captaincy by former manager Unai Emery.
"Look, I will say it frankly and honestly, we are in agreement with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin," Xhaka's agent Jose Noguera told Swiss publication Blick.
"We told Arsenal's (head of football) Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu as well as the new coach Mikel Arteta.