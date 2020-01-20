LONDON – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta kept his transfer cards close to his chest and said on Monday that the club were not close to signing new players in the January transfer window.
The north London side have been linked with Paris St Germain left back Layvin Kurzawa in the past week but Arteta said there was “a possibility” that the club could go without singing anyone in this window.
“Things haven't moved at all since the weekend,” Arteta told reporters when asked about potential transfers. “There is nothing new to say about any deals or players. When we have more info, we'll let you know.
“The players we want to bring in have to be players who are going to help us and make a difference in the squad. It's not for the sake of just bringing in players.”
Arsenal, 10th, have won only one Premier League game in six since Arteta took charge while four draws have seen the north London side fall further away from the top four but the Spaniard is positive his squad is slowly imbibing his philosophy.