Arteta hopeful Arsenal's Torreira can play again this season

Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is hopeful that Lucas Torreira will play again this season despite the midfielder fracturing his right ankle in last week's 2-0 victory at Portsmouth in the FA Cup.

Arsenal said in a statement on Monday that the Uruguayan could be out for up to 10 weeks, but Arteta told a news conference later in the day that the club did not know "anything for sure".

"I wouldn't like to rule him out," the Spaniard told reporters. "Lucas is really keen and would like to play again this season, whether that is realistic or not we will know in the next two or three weeks.

"It depends how the bone is healing and how he is doing with his rehab."

Arsenal are ninth in the table ahead of Wednesday's Premier League trip to second-placed Manchester City, where Arteta served as assistant to Pep Guardiola until taking over at Arsenal in December.