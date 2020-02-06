Arsenal will aim to conclude early transfer business this summer amid concerns they could be priced out of the market during Euro 2020.
The Gunners had a relatively quiet January window, signing defenders Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares — with a view to strengthening the squad more significantly in the summer.
Mikel Arteta’s side are prioritising a box-to-box midfielder, a central defender and a creative central midfielder.
Feyenoord teenager Orkun Kokcu — the Dutch-born Turkey Under 21 midfielder — is among the players they are monitoring.