Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has challenged other attackers in his squad to shoulder the goalscoring responsibilities in the absence of suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Photo: Reuters

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has challenged other attackers in his squad to shoulder the goalscoring responsibilities in the absence of suspended captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Aubameyang, who has netted 14 Premier League goals this season, will serve a three-match ban for a rash tackle on Crystal Palace midfielder Max Meyer in Saturday's 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

Only Leicester City's Jamie Vardy (17) has more league goals than Aubameyang and Arteta said the Gabon international would be difficult to replace.

"Losing probably the most important player is never nice," Arteta told British media.

"We have other players that can play in that position.