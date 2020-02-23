Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring his side's third goal against Everton during their English Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium in London on Sunday. Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

LONDON – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to earn Arsenal a 3-2 Premier League win over Everton on Sunday, extending the Gunners' unbeaten start to 2020. Dominic Calvert-Lewin put Everton ahead in the first minute with an acrobatic volley after poor defending from David Luiz but the Gunners reacted well.

Young forward Eddie Nketiah, who started ahead of Alexandre Lacazette, levelled for Arsenal in the 27th minute and six minutes later Aubameyang put the home side ahead.

Brazilian Richarlison brought Everton back on level terms though just before the interval but Arsenal struck straight after the break with Aubameyang heading in a Nicolas Pepe cross.

Arsenal, who have won just eight games in the Premier League this campaign, will be confident that they can secure European football going into next season. Mikel Arteta's men are still in touching distance of up to five clubs ahead of them.