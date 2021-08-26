Bafana star Percy Tau officially joins Al Ahly from Premier League Brighton

The Witbank born player had been struggling to earn game time with Brighton after being integrated into the Seagulls squad in January as manager Graham Potter preferred Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard over him.

DURBAN – Percy Tau has officially joined Egyptian giants Al Ahly from English Premier League club Brighton and Hove Albion.

The move sees Tau reunite with former Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

The duo were both affiliated to Masandawana between 2013-2018 and famously helped Sundowns win the CAF Champions League in 2016.

Tau is likely to play a key role for the Egyptian Red Devils who will be looking to successfully defend their CAF Champions League title while also winning back the Egyptian Premier League title which was won by Zamalek last season.