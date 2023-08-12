England captain Harry Kane has joined Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on a four-year deal, the German champions said on Saturday. Bayern Munich said the 30-year-old Harry Kane was signed until 2027 after protracted talks between the two clubs.

It did not disclose the transfer fee, which media reports have put at around €100 million. That would be a Bundesliga record, smashing the €80 million paid by Bayern to sign Lucas Hernandez from Atletico Madrid in 2019. "Bayern have signed Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. The England striker signed a deal to June 30, 2027. He will play with number nine on his shirt," the Bavarians said.

Been an incredible welcome for me and my family in Munich in the last 24 hours! Buzzing to have signed for such a massive club with an incredible history, can't wait to get started! #miasanmia pic.twitter.com/4TjgCGJ70Z — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023 Kane joined Tottenham's academy aged 11 before making his senior debut in 2011. He has spent most of his career at the north London club but had loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City and Leicester City. Kane has scored a club record 280 goals for Spurs in over 430 appearances in all competitions and 58 times for his country in 84 games, making him England's all-time leading marksman.

He is also the second-highest Premier League scorer of all time with 213 goals - 47 behind Alan Shearer. Hard to put into words how to say goodbye to a club and fans who have done so much for me in my career. You will always be in my heart. Thank you Tottenham, thank you Tottenham fans. 💙 pic.twitter.com/L662cyax7p — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 12, 2023

While he failed to end Tottenham's 15-year trophy drought during his time at the club, he was part of the team that reached the Champions League final in 2019. He also has runners-up medals from the League Cup in 2015 and 2021. Kane had one year left on his contract, meaning Spurs were at risk of losing him on a free transfer next year. He reportedly wanted to leave the club in 2021, when he was linked with a move to Manchester City.