LONDON - West Ham United said on Saturday that manager Manuel Pellegrini had left the club, following the side's 2-1 loss to Leicester earlier in the day that left them just one place above the relegation zone. "West Ham United can confirm that Manuel Pellegrini has left the club with immediate effect," the club said on Twitter.

Scotsman David Moyes is said to be the favourite to take over the west Ham United hotseat.

The club, however, has yet to announce the new coach.