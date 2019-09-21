Brighton and Hove Albion's Davy Propper, left, and Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey battle for the ball during their English Premier League clash at St James' Park on Saturday. Photo: Owen Humphreys/AP

NEWCASTLE – Brighton & Hove Albion did everything right except score a goal in a 0-0 Premier League draw at Newcastle United on Saturday that heaped the pressure on both teams. In a game of few clear chances at St. James' Park, Newcastle defended for large parts of the match against the visiting side who dominated possession and passing statistics but lacked the cutting edge up front.

Brighton substitute Aaron Connolly nearly stole a winner as he lifted the ball over Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka in the 75th minute but Fabian Schar acrobatically cleared it off the line to ensure the match ended goalless.

The result left Steve Bruce's side with one victory in six matches while, for all of Brighton's new style of possession play under Graham Potter, the south-coast club have not won since beating Watford 3-0 on the opening day of the season.

Newcastle brought on Andy Carroll for his first game since rejoining the club on transfer deadline day but the striker, fit again after an ankle injury, failed to spark them.

Brighton travel to Chelsea next Saturday while Newcastle face another potentially tough test at Leicester City the following day.

Reuters