Brighton post losses of £67.2 million as Covid-19 hits revenues

LONDON – Brighton & Hove Albion recorded losses of £67.2 million ($92.27 million) for the 2019-20 season after their finances took a hit during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Premier League club said.

Turnover fell to £132.9 million from £148.2 million in 2018-19, while losses more than tripled from £21.2 million in the previous campaign.

"There was a shortfall in commercial revenues, catering and merchandise income, plus a number of additional and unexpected costs during the lockdown and return-to-play periods," Brighton said in a statement.

Chairman Tony Bloom said the season was one of the most challenging in the club's history.

"We have worked very hard to minimise the impact of Covid. Naturally, we have been cautious and careful, but we've had to be inventive too," he said.