Newcastle United striker Joelinton is still finding it difficult to adapt to the Premier League but the club are convinced he will improve and deliver, manager Steve Bruce said on Friday.
Joelinton, 23, arrived at Newcastle for a club record fee in the region of 40 million pounds ($51.65 million) but the striker has scored only one goal in 26 league appearances.
Bruce said the Brazilian is a doubt for Saturday's league trip to Crystal Palace with a thigh problem, adding to the injury list with fellow striker Andy Carroll also sidelined with a hip problem.
"He (Joelinton) will hopefully train today. He will be measured on one thing - goals," Bruce told a news conference.
"We have to understand he's only a baby in the respect of his age. He's found it difficult at times but we're convinced he will come good. He has to be a bit more selfish.