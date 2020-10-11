Bruno Fernandes criticised Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactics during Spurs defeat

CAPE TOWN – Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer came in for some criticis from Bruno Fernandes at half-time of their capitulation at home against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

The reports of Fernandes’ criticism have led to doubts whether Solskjaer was still at the wheel, with others claiming that th club had approached former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Having started the gamee against Jose Mourinho’s Spurs well after taking an early lead, by half-time, the men from London led 4-1 against ten men after Anthony Martial was shown a red card for striking Erik Lamela.

According to United insiders, Fernandes was ‘in a rage after having a face like thinder when he raced down the tunnel.

“He laid into team-mates, accusing them of not upholding the proud name of Manchester United. He kept yelling, ‘We are supposd to be Manchester United. This shouldn’t be happening’,” the insider was quoted by the UK’s Sunday Mirror.