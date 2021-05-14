Bruno Fernandes has broken Frank Lampard’s goalscoring record for a midfield player

CAPE TOWN – Manchster United midfielder Bruno Fernandes broke Frank Lampard’s record for most goals for a midfield player when he scored the opening goal in their Premier League game against Liverpool on Thursday.

The 10th minute opening goal was Fernandes’ 28th goal of the season, which eclipsed Lampard’s 27 goals during the 2009/10 season.

During that season, which saw Carlo Ancelotti’s Blues lift the Premier League title, the former Chelsea manager found the back 22 times in the league, three times in Cup competitions and twice in Europe.

Fernandes has scored 18 goals in the league this season, and once in Cup competitions and a further nine in Europe.

Despite a good start in their home game against Liverpool, the heavy fixture timetable took its toll on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men and they they eventually succumbed to a 4-2 defeat to the fallen Premier League champions.

