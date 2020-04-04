Bruno Fernandes is a modern Paul Scholes, says Bryan Robson

CAPE TOWN – Former Manchester United captain Bryan Robson has described current midfielder Bruno Fernandes to Paul Scholes. The Portuguese midfielder has been a hit since joining Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Reds from Sporting Lisbon, scoring and laying a number of goals for his new club that saw them go on an 11-match unbeaten run before the season was suspended due to the spread of the coronavirus. “He’s a modern Paul Scholes,” Robson was quoted by The Sun on Saturday. “He’s brilliant at finding little pockets of space. “Then he’s got the same vision to hit those great balls that Scholes used to hit and he’s also got a goal in his locker,” he said. The 63-year-old Robson credited Fernandes for improving the the atmosphere at the club.

“Ole’s lads were on an 11-game unbeaten run,” said Robson. “You can see that he’s improved the atmosphere at the club.”

Robson’s sentiments on Fernandes were shared by striker Marcus Rashford, who has yet to play with the Portuguese as he’s been injured.

“He’s got such a positive attitude, and the vibe he brings to the team is just positive. Even when he does lose the ball or make a mistake, he’s always running, working out to win it back,” Rashford was quoted by Bleacher Report.

“I think that definitely rubs off on the other players. He’s had a positive impact and, you know, hopefully he carries it on,” said the England striker.

IOL Sport