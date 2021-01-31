Bruno Fernandes’ recent form is worrying, says Man United legend Paul Scholes

CAPE TOWN – Paul Scholes has labelled Bruno Fernandes’ recent form as “worrying” after Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in London on Saturday.

The 0-0 draw in London follows a shock 2-1 defeat at home to Sheffield United, and two league games before that, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men were unable to break down Liverpool when the two teams met.

“When you struggle against Sheffield United the other night and you get beat by them, and it comes to the big big game, you have to win these games, and they just can’t find a way of doing it,” Scholes told Premier League Productions after United’s game against Arsenal.

“Bruno Fernandes has been disappointing in every single one of them.

“He’s had great numbers, great assists, great goals, I think in the last five games against big teams, he’s had no goals, no assists.