Burnley sign Ivory Coast international Cornet from Lyon

Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet has joined Burnley from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Sunday. Financial details were not disclosed but British media reported that the transfer fee for Cornet was close to Burnley's joint club record of $20.65 million for defender Ben Gibson and striker Chris Wood.

The versatile 24-year-old Cornet scored 51 goals for Lyon during a seven-year spell and can operate in attacking and defensive roles on either flank. "I am excited to be joining Burnley in the Premier League and to play with and against many of the greatest players in the world," Cornet told the club's website. "I have developed the greatest respect for Burnley and what the club has done. I welcome the challenge of hard work and am fully committed to doing what I can to contribute. I look forward to what we can achieve."