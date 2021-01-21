Burnley stun Liverpool to end unbeaten home record

LIVERPOOL – Champions Liverpool suffered a shock 1-0 defeat to lowly Burnley on Thursday, ending their 68 match unbeaten home record in the Premier League.

An 83rd minute penalty from Ashley Barnes, after he was brought down by goalkeeper Alisson Becker, decided the contest after Juergen Klopp's side failed to score for the fourth straight league match.

Divock Origi had struck the bar for Liverpool in the first half, with only Burnley keeper Nick Pope to beat and Roberto Firmino missed a good chance after the break.

Liverpool are fourth in the league on 34 points, six behind leaders Manchester United. Burnley move up to 16th place on 19 points.

The win was Burnley's first at Anfield for 46 years.