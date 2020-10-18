Calvert-Lewin says Everton must look at positives after derby draw

LIVERPOOL – Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin hailed his team’s battling qualities in Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Premier League champions Liverpool but said it was frustrating not to end their decade-long winless run in the Merseyside derby.

Saturday marked 10 years to the day since Everton last beat their local rivals and they twice come from behind to secure a point in an incident-packed 237th meeting between the teams.

Calvert-Lewin produced a towering header for his 10th goal of the season in all competitions to bring Everton level at 2-2 in the 81st minute after Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front.

"It's one of my strengths that I've started to exploit. I've always had that in my locker and now I've got the boys looking for me in the box which always helps," the striker told Everton's website here.

“I’m not sure why we came out of the blocks slowly as we’ve been doing well and were confident coming into the game but it shows that we’ve made strides to be able to get ourselves back in the game... we had chances to win it but didn’t take them.”