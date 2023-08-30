Independent Online
Independent Online | Sport
Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Can Liverpool fend off R3 billion Saudi Arabia deal for star forward Mohamed Salah?

Liverpool's Egyptian midfielder Mohamed Salah controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg football match between Liverpool and Benfica at the Anfield stadium, in Liverpool

New reports have emerged on Wednesday that suggest Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah could be heading to Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad by the end of this week. Picture: Paul Ellis/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

The latest twist in the Mohamed Salah transfer rumours, sees the Liverpool legend possibly leaving the club by the end of this week, according to reports on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad are set to offer the Egyptian striker an incredible R3 billion per season deal. That excludes a huge transfer fee Al Ittihad would also need to pay Liverpool.

The 31-year-old Salah has been linked to the Saudi club for some time, but his agent Ramy Abbas Issa has insisted that Salah would remain with Liverpool.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has scored 138 goals in the English Premier League (EPL) in 220 appearances for The Reds. In that time Salah has also become Liverpool’s all-time top goal-scorer in the Champions League and EPL. He is also a three-time winner of the Liverpool’s player of the season award.

Money to burn

Al Ittihad have already recently signed huge names in Fabinho, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema to add to their growing arsenal.

Just last week, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was adamant that Salah was not going anywhere.

“We don’t have an offer, Mo Salah is still a Liverpool player, obviously for all the things we do, he’s essential and will be. There’s nothing there. If there would be something, the answer would be no,” Klopp said.

“My life philosophy is I think about a problem when I have it. At the moment, there’s absolutely nothing. I said already if there is something, the answer would be no.”

On Sunday after Liverpool’s 2-1 win over Newcastle United, Klopp was asked to comment on the fact that the rumours that Salah might still leave the club haven’t gone away, and he responded: “For me it has.”

@Golfhackno1

Mohamed SalahJurgen KloppSoccerEPLLiverpool