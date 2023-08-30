The latest twist in the Mohamed Salah transfer rumours, sees the Liverpool legend possibly leaving the club by the end of this week, according to reports on Wednesday. Reports suggest that Saudi Pro League champions Al Ittihad are set to offer the Egyptian striker an incredible R3 billion per season deal. That excludes a huge transfer fee Al Ittihad would also need to pay Liverpool.

The 31-year-old Salah has been linked to the Saudi club for some time, but his agent Ramy Abbas Issa has insisted that Salah would remain with Liverpool. Since joining Liverpool in 2017, Salah has scored 138 goals in the English Premier League (EPL) in 220 appearances for The Reds. In that time Salah has also become Liverpool’s all-time top goal-scorer in the Champions League and EPL. He is also a three-time winner of the Liverpool’s player of the season award.

Money to burn Al Ittihad have already recently signed huge names in Fabinho, N’Golo Kante and Karim Benzema to add to their growing arsenal. Just last week, Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp was adamant that Salah was not going anywhere.