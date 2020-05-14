Carlos Tevez's agent hits back at Gary Neville



Joorabchian has claimed that Neville’s comments are misleading and were made without doing adequate research.



He told

"Every time, he was available for every game bar the three he missed through injury.



"I think the person's professionalism to be questioned is Gary Neville because he didn't do his homework on Carlos' career or as a reporter to say why Tevez wasn't [professional]. He never made any phone calls, he never asked the question of me or anyone to know what has happened. He just makes comments time and time again.



"By saying things like that, he is putting a mark on the back of a player who has won double or triple the trophies he has ever won. Carlos has won trophies in every single league he has ever played in, he has been nominated as player of the year in South America more than any other player in history and now, at the age of 34, he's just won the league and scored the winning goal with Boca Juniors again."



Joorabchian also downplayed reports suggesting that Tevez forced through his controversial transfer to Manchester City in 2009, suggesting that it was United who wanted to get rid of him.



Tevez joined the Red Devils during the European summer of 2007 and had a controversial two-year spell at Old Trafford. Neville criticised the now 36-year-old over his work ethic whilst he played for United, and claimed that he started messing around during his second season with the club.