Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacts following their Premier League game against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux on Friday. Photo: Andrew Yates/Reuters

CAPE TOWN – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has conceded that his team won’t catch league leaders Liverpool after they dropped three points at Wolves on Friday. Champions City now trail Liverpool, who have played a game less, by 14 points. The only team Liverpool have failed to beat this season is Manchester United, but many have already accepted that Jurgen Klopp’s men win win their first league title in 30 years.

"It’s unrealistic to think about catching Liverpool,” Guardiola told Amazon Prime after their game at Wolves on Friday.

"It has been a big gap for a long time. It is not realistic to think about the title race.

"I have been asked the question for a long time and it is the same answer,” he continued.