BARCELONA – Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos felt angry at not being able to help former coach Unai Emery, but is determined to prove himself to new boss Mikel Arteta and pay back fans for their support.
The playmaker, on loan from Real Madrid, missed over two months with a hamstring injury and has been on the bench of late but not yet played under Arteta, who took over in December after leaving his job as Manchester City's assistant head coach.
“Mikel will be a brilliant coach. He has learned from Pep (Guardiola, Manchester City coach), he has a philosophy of play which I think I fit perfectly. It's true he arrived in a difficult situation of the club, but mentally he's exactly the kind of coach Arsenal need right now,” Ceballos told Marca newspaper.
“I've been working with him for around two weeks and now I have to show him I'm good enough to play for Arsenal. After the winter break I will be important,” the 23-year-old added in the interview published on Tuesday.
Emery was sacked at the end of November after 18 months at the helm with Arsenal eighth in the Premier League, having endured a seven-game winless run, their longest since 1992.