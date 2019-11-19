Champions Manchester City announce record revenue for 2018-19









City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak (left) said Manchester City were now better placed financially than at any time. Photo: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters LONDON – Manchester City reported record revenue of 535.2 million pounds (692.6 million dollars) for the year 2018-19 on Tuesday, boosted by their second successive Premier League title. In their annual report, City said it was the 11th consecutive year of increased revenue and that they made a profit for the fifth straight year, totalling 10.1 million pounds, while their wage-revenue ratio was listed as 59 percent. "It was a season which on the field, culminated in six trophies won across the senior men's and women's teams including the securing of an unprecedented sweep of all four men's domestic titles," City said. City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said City were now better placed financially than at any time. "This outcome represents not just a season, but a decade of hard work," he said.

"The organization is now at a level of maturity that enables us to plan on multi-year cycles both in terms of our management of squads and more widely across the business.

"This strategic planning has allowed us to create an environment in which continued on-pitch success is both possible and likely, and financial sustainability is a reality."

City won their second successive Premier League title last season, edging out Liverpool by one point.

The champions are currently fourth this season, nine points behind leaders Liverpool.

