Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel sings N'Golo Kante's praises ahead of Barnsley trip

LONDON – Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on Wednesday said he was "humbled" to coach midfielder N'Golo Kante and that the Frenchman would be a part of his plans this season.

Kante, 29, has made just two substitute appearances since Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as Chelsea manager last month, but he will start in Thursday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Championship (second-tier) side Barnsley.

"I think N'Golo fits into any manager's plans on the planet," Tuchel told reporters. "I was desperate to have him in my teams (in the past).

"To see the guy live, to see how he works, how humble he is, the quality he gives to the team. I am so humbled to be his coach. He will start tomorrow.

"I'm not concerned about any more injuries... we can manage his minutes and workload. I am not concerned about his quality. What I see on the pitch, it's everything I expected and I expected a lot because I am a huge fan of him."