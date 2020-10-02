Chelsea considering loan options for trio, says Lampard

LONDON - Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori may be sent out on loan as the Premier League club looks to trim the squad before the transfer window shuts on Monday, manager Frank Lampard has said.

Chelsea have spent over £200 million ($258.54 million) on a major rebuild and although Lampard did not want to discuss transfer speculation he said the club had a "big squad".

"With every player in the squad, if the situation is a loan you have to consider what is the best for the player and best for the club first and foremost," he told reporters ahead of Saturday's match at home to Crystal Palace.

"With those three players I would take those things into consideration, but I haven't got an answer for you. I have a good relationship with them all but that's one we will approach player-by-player in the coming days.

"Once the window shuts every player that is here will be used because there is a long season and a lot of competitions coming up. We will know more on Monday."