Chelsea's Tammy Abraham celebrates after their match against Arsenal at the Emirates with Callum Hudson-Odoi. Photo: Matthew Childs/Reuters

LONDON – Chelsea produced a stunning late comeback to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the Premier League on Sunday, consigning Mikel Arteta to defeat on his home debut as coach of the north London side. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave the hosts the lead in the 13th minute but Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno's howler handed Jorginho an equaliser on a plate after 83 minutes.

Four minutes later, Tammy Abraham settled a bad-tempered London derby when he turned in the box and drilled through the hapless Leno's legs.

Arsenal, 12th, started with great intensity, forcing Frank Lampard's tired-looking Chelsea back, until Aubameyang broke the deadlock after 13 minutes with an acrobatic header.

Lampard brought on Jorginho after 34 minutes and changed from a 3-4-3 formation to 4-3-3, as he did on Boxing Day against Southampton, and it helped the visitors find a foothold at a fired-up Emirates Stadium.