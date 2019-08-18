Chelsea's Mason Mount celebrates after scoring the opening goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Leicester City at Stamford Bridge in London on Sunday. Photo: Frank Augstein/AP

LONDON – Chelsea manager Frank Lampard had to settle for a 1-1 draw against Leicester City in his first home match in charge on Sunday as a second-half header by Wilfred Ndidi cancelled out Mason Mount's early goal on his home debut. Chelsea raced into a quick lead when the 20 year-old Mount, one of a crop of young players given their chance by Lampard, stole the ball from a dallying Ndidi and left Kasper Schmeichel with no chance with his shot in the seventh minute.

The goal capped an opening onslaught by the new-look Blues who were roared on by the home fans excited at the return of Chelsea's all-time top scorer Lampard as manager.

But Leicester grew into the game and equalised in the 67th minute when Ndidi atoned for his first-half error by heading home a James Maddison corner. Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Youri Tielemans spurned chances to win it for Leicester late on.

Lampard lost his first game as Chelsea manager at Old Trafford to Manchester United in the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

Reuters