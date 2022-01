Chelsea hold on to second spot with thrilling comeback against Liverpool

by Steven Griffiths London - Chelsea staged a thrilling fightback from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw against Liverpool despite the absence of the exiled Romelu Lukaku.

Thomas Tuchel's side were in danger of being blown away after Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah netted in the early stages at Stamford Bridge. Senegal forward Mane rounded Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy to fire home after Trevoh Chalobah stumbled in a curious attempt to head away a low pass in the ninth minute. Salah doubled the lead with a sublime solo strike, the Egypt star drifting past Marcos Alonso with some nimble footwork before beating Mendy at his near post in the 26th minute.

Chelsea's predicament looked even worse with Belgium striker Lukaku dropped after angering Tuchel with his recent admission that he was unhappy with his lack of game-time since his club record move from Inter Milan last year. But Mateo Kovacic's brilliant volley from the edge of the area gave Chelsea a lifeline in the 42nd minute. Christian Pulisic's fine finish completed Chelsea's revival in first half stoppage-time as he sprinted onto N'Golo Kante's pass and fired into the roof of the net.

👉 "Thing got too big, Thing got too noisy. "

👉 "I decided to protect the preparation of the match."



🗣 Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel explains Romelu Lukaku's exclusion for their Premier League clash with Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/EZuRgnmM4q — SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) January 2, 2022 Chelsea's escape kept them in second place, one point ahead of third placed Liverpool. But they trail 10 behind runaway leaders Manchester City after drawing four of their last five league games.