Chelsea manager Lampard wants FA Cup more for players than himself

LONDON – Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admitted Friday he would love to win the FA Cup to crown his first season in charge with a trophy.

But the former Chelsea midfielder, whose side are also still in the Champions League, said beating Arsenal in the final on Saturday would be more a reward for his players than himself.

"I would be delighted," Lampard told reporters. "When you get to a final you want to win it, simple as that. In this stage in my career, in my first year at Chelsea, then of course I would love to do that, as you would at any time.

"It's going to be a difficult game. Many a great manager over periods of time have not been able to win things.

"Now we're here in the final of course I want to win it, but predominantly for the club and the players, for the work they put in through the year."