Lampard: I want to win it, but predominantly for the club and the players. Photo: AP Photo/Frank Augstein
Chelsea manager Lampard wants FA Cup more for players than himself

LONDON – Chelsea manager Frank Lampard admitted Friday he would love to win the FA Cup to crown his first season in charge with a trophy.

But the former Chelsea midfielder, whose side are also still in the Champions League, said beating Arsenal in the final on Saturday would be more a reward for his players than himself.

"I would be delighted," Lampard told reporters. "When you get to a final you want to win it, simple as that. In this stage in my career, in my first year at Chelsea, then of course I would love to do that, as you would at any time.

"It's going to be a difficult game. Many a great manager over periods of time have not been able to win things.

"Now we're here in the final of course I want to win it, but predominantly for the club and the players, for the work they put in through the year."

Lampard said N'Golo Kante and Willian were both available after injury but Ruben Loftus-Cheek will miss out after picking up an injury in training.

