Chelsea want N'golo Kante in 'best shape' when Premier League resumes

LONDON - Chelsea manager Frank Lampard believes the injury problems of N'Golo Kante have been a big factor in the club's mixed performances this season.

Kante won the Premier League with Leicester in 2016 and in his first season at Chelsea the following season, but ankle and muscle injuries have restricted his appearances this term.

"Obviously he has played four or five incredible seasons in terms of his success as an individual," Lampard told Chelsea's website. "He has been used, quite rightly so, by his managers a lot.

"This season he has played about 40 percent of our games. Even then it's been difficult for him. I've really felt for him on an individual level.

"He's been a huge miss for us. Looking forward, and whenever a restart comes, we want to get him in his best shape."