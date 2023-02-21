Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta discharged from hospital after head injury

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta is stretchered off after sustaining a head injury during their Premier League match against Southampton at the weekend

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta is stretchered off after sustaining a head injury during their Premier League match against Southampton at the weekend. Photo: David Klein/Reuters

Published 2h ago

Share

London — Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from hospital, three days after suffering concussion in his side's Premier League defeat by Southampton, the club said on Tuesday.

The Spaniard was inadvertently kicked in the head by Southampton's Sekou Mara during the second half and was carried off the Stamford Bridge pitch on a stretcher.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The club's medical team are closely monitoring Cesar's condition, adhering to the important concussion protocols in place to ensure his safety," a statement read.

More on this

"Cesar observed training today, before he starts working towards returning to the pitch."

Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur away on Sunday with Azpilicueta's return dependant on the Football Association and Premier League concussion protocols.

AFP

Story continues below Advertisement

Related Topics:

Southampton FCEPLChelseaSoccerTottenham

Share

Recent stories by:

AFP