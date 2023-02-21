London — Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta has been discharged from hospital, three days after suffering concussion in his side's Premier League defeat by Southampton, the club said on Tuesday.
The Spaniard was inadvertently kicked in the head by Southampton's Sekou Mara during the second half and was carried off the Stamford Bridge pitch on a stretcher.
"The club's medical team are closely monitoring Cesar's condition, adhering to the important concussion protocols in place to ensure his safety," a statement read.
WATCH: Arsenal legend Ian Wright raves about Benni McCarthy's impact on Marcus Rashford
Klopp hopes Liverpool have timing right as they bid for Madrid revenge
Manchester United fans urge prospective new owners to back Erik ten Hag
LOOK: Newcastle United fan puts dog up for sale after it eats his Cup final tickes
Qatari bid for Manchester United poses questions over Paris Saint-Germain’s future
WATCH: Body of Ghana soccer player Atsu arrives home in Accra
"Cesar observed training today, before he starts working towards returning to the pitch."
Chelsea face Tottenham Hotspur away on Sunday with Azpilicueta's return dependant on the Football Association and Premier League concussion protocols.
AFP