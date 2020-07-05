Chelsea's Christian Pulisic plays down comparisons to Eden Hazard

CAPE TOWN – Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has played down comparisons to Eden Hazard after helping the club Watford on Saturday evening.

The classy American was at his best as the Frank Lampard’s Blues returned to winning ways and went back above a fast improving Manchester United on the Premier League table as both teams are desperate to return to the Champions League.

Pulisic’s form on Saturday night saw him compared to Hazard, who left the club for Spanish giants Real Madrid at the end of last campaign.

“Eden was an incredible player for Chelsea and is a world class player so I’m not going to try to compare myself to him,” Pulisic told Sky Sports after their game against Watford.

“I’m just going to try to be my own player and hopefully the fans like that guy. I feel confident in my game right now and I’m happy to be on the field to help my team. I’m just going to continue and keep my confidence high,” he said.