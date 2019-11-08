Chelsea's N'Golo Kante is much more than a pure defensive midfielder and manager Frank Lampard hopes to reap the rewards of his other qualities now he is fit again.
Lampard confirmed Kante, who has been plagued with injuries this season and started only three league games for Chelsea, had shaken off a groin problem to be available for Saturday's match against Crystal Palace.
Former manager Maurizio Sarri deployed Kante in an advanced role last season and Lampard has also used similar tactics with Italian Jorginho playing at the base of midfield.
"People talk about him (Kante) very casually as the best defensive midfielder in the world but I don't think that's the full story," Lampard told reporters on Friday.
"I'm not criticising him, it's actually the opposite. There's much more to his game than that ... A defensive midfielder in my mind is someone who sits in front of the back four or back three but I think he has got much more than that.