LONDON – Chelsea boss Frank Lampard said goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga is the first to admit that there is room for improvement after making errors this season but he is satisfied with his work ethic.
Kepa saved a penalty in Wednesday's 2-2 Champions League draw at Valencia but came under criticism for failing to stop the two goals, especially the equaliser when he seemed to pull out of a save when Daniel Wass shot from distance.
"Like everybody, we're all trying to improve. Kepa is a professional and you can see it in his attitude every day," Lampard told reporters ahead of Saturday's London derby against West Ham United in the Premier League.
"He's a keeper that's striving to be better, as he should do at his age and the status he has -- Chelsea's number one, big price tag, Spain's number one and competing with another great goalkeeper (David De Gea).
"He'll want to get better all the time, and there have been a few incidents this season where he'll be the first to say he can do better. That's football at the top level, but I'm happy with him and with his work ethic."