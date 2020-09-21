City off to winning start with victory at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON - Manchester City got their Premier League campaign off to a flying start with a 3-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday.

Wolves beat City home and away last season but Pep Guardiola's side were full value for their victory despite a strong response from the home side after they went 2-0 down.

PFA Player of the Year, Kevin De Bruyne put City in front with a penalty in the 20th minute. The Belgian broke into the box and was brought down by Romain Saiss before getting up to convert the spot-kick himself.

City's trademark passing game was at its very best for their second goal juwt past the half-hour, Phil Foden ending a fine move with a clinical finish from a low Raheem Sterling cross.

Wolves goalkeeper Rui Patricio did well to keep out a De Bruyne effort as City threatened to put the game beyond them before the break but it was a different story after the interval.