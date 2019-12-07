Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring their first goal during their Premier League clash against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Saturday. Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters

MANCHESTER – Manchester City's Premier League title hopes were in tatters after suffering a 2-1 derby defeat at home to Manchester United on Saturday, leaving Pep Guardiola's champions 14 points behind leaders Liverpool. Goals from Marcus Rashford (penalty) and Anthony Martial put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side 2-0 up at the break and City only pulled one back in the 85th minute through Nicolas Otamendi.

United went ahead in the 23rd minute when a VAR review ruled that Bernardo Silva had brought down Rashford inside the box and the United striker kept his cool to convert from the spot.

Rashford missed a good chance to double the lead, curling wide from a promising position and with United ripping open the City defence the England forward struck the bar with a lofted shot from the edge of the box.

The second goal wasn't long in coming, however, Martial squeezing home a low, left-foot shot after a swift exchange with Dan James.