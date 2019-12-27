Everton defender Seamus Coleman said the club's players were learning from one of the best in manager Carlo Ancelotti. Photo: Anthony Devlin/PA via AP

Everton defender Seamus Coleman said the club's players were learning from one of the best in manager Carlo Ancelotti, who tweaked their defensive formation in Thursday's 1-0 Premier League victory over Burnley. Italian Ancelotti, a Champions League winner with AC Milan and Real Madrid, replaced the sacked Marco Silva last Saturday and changed Everton's formation from a 4-4-2 under interim manager Duncan Ferguson to a fluid 3-5-2.

He enjoyed a winning start thanks to an 80th-minute Dominic Calvert-Lewin header at Goodison Park while the team produced a number of chances going forward, with 21 shots on goal.

"It was something the manager worked on during the week -- when we have the ball to drop into a back three. I was happy to do it, we did it for a few days in training and I enjoyed it," Coleman told the Everton website https://www.evertonfc.com/news/1547904/coleman-blues-learning-from-the-best-in-boss-ancelotti.

"He's a manager who, when he speaks, you listen. When he walks into a room, you perk up. He's made a few tweaks and I think our performance...deserved three points.