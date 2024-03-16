Coventry stun Wolves to reach first FA Cup semi-final since 1987

Coventry scored twice deep into stoppage time to stun Wolves 3-2 at Molineux and reach the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since they won the competition in 1987. The Championship side looked to have blown their chance to reach Wembley when Wolves themselves scored twice in the final seven minutes of the 90.

This is the moment when Coventry sealed their place at Wembley 🤩👇#EmiratesFACup | #WOLCOV pic.twitter.com/PFUpg6EfNE — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 16, 2024 However, Ellis Simms' second goal of the match levelled in the 97th minute before he teed up Hagi Wright to fire into the corner three minutes later. The home side were without all of Gary O'Neil's preferred front three of Pedro Neto, Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha due to injury.

And it was Coventry who created the vast majority of the chances. Simms had missed an incredible opportunity in the first half when he miscued with the goal gaping. But the former Everton striker has now scored 10 goals in his last eight games after his controversial opener stood.

The ball rebounded off Simms from Liam Kitching's header across goal eight minutes into the second half and was allowed to stand despite a check for handball against the Coventry frontman. Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa then crucially kept his side in the tie with a string of vital saves, while Kasey Palmer should have scored when he curled inches wide. It looked like the Sky Blues would be made to regret those missed chances when Rayan Ait-Nouri pounced on an error from Joel Latibeaudiere to smash home the equaliser.

Ait-Nouri then set up his fellow left-back Hugo Bueno to fire into the bottom corner for his first senior goal. Yet, the drama did not end there as Bobby Thomas' flick on found Simms unmarked to bullet in a header. Just as both sides were preparing for an extra 30 minutes, Coventry then struck in the 100th minute to snatch victory.

Simms again played a big part as he picked out Wright at the edge of the box and the American international curled an unstoppable effort into the far corner. A founder member of the Premier League, Coventry sank from the top down to the fourth tier of English football as recently as the 2017/18 season. But they have achieved two promotions under Mark Robins and narrowly missed out on a return to the Premier League last season, losing the Championship playoff final to Luton on penalties.

Wembley awaits once more in the last four potentially against the likes of Manchester City or Liverpool. City continue their quest for another treble in their FA Cup quarter-final at home to Newcastle later on Saturday.