Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United players impressed with Benni McCarthy

Cape Town — Manchester United players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, are reportedly impressed with Benni McCarthy’s impact since the South African joined Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.
According to the UK’s Mirror, McCarthy has impressed various players with his shooting drills, with attackers, including midfielder Christian Eriksen, remaining after training for extra sessions.
McCarthy, who was part of Jose Mourinho’s victorious Champions League team in 2004, had a successful career in England, playing for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United.
“I’m just excited and happy to be here,” McCarthy, a lifelong United fan told the club’s television channel, MUTV. “How can you not be when you’re standing in the Theatre of Dreams?”
Speaking to MUTV about McCarthy's appointment, manager Ten Hag said: “There was still one place in our coaching staff that I wanted to fill.
“Someone with a different voice and Benni is that one. He has experience as a manager. He was a coach in the professional level and he was a former striker, a really successful striker as well.
“He will focus on the positioning and attacking. I’m not saying only the strikers, but also the integration from the full-backs and midfielders. Our way of play has to be dynamic.”
IOL Sport