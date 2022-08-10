Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United players impressed with Benni McCarthy

According to the UK’s Mirror, McCarthy has impressed various players with his shooting drills, with attackers, including midfielder Christian Eriksen, remaining after training for extra sessions.

Cape Town — Manchester United players, including Cristiano Ronaldo, are reportedly impressed with Benni McCarthy’s impact since the South African joined Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff.

McCarthy, who was part of Jose Mourinho’s victorious Champions League team in 2004, had a successful career in England, playing for Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United.

“I’m just excited and happy to be here,” McCarthy, a lifelong United fan told the club’s television channel, MUTV. “How can you not be when you’re standing in the Theatre of Dreams?”

Speaking to MUTV about McCarthy's appointment, manager Ten Hag said: “There was still one place in our coaching staff that I wanted to fill.