Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring their second goal during their Premier League game against Newcastle United at Old Trafford in Manchester on September 11, 2021. Photo: Oli Scarff/AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo wins Player of the Month award, but fans say, ’what about Mo Salah?’

Cape Town – Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo was named Player of the Month after an impressive September that saw him score three goals.

The Portuguese superstar scored a brace on his second debut for United as they hammered Newcastle United 4-1 on a joyful afternoon at Old Trafford.

The former Real Madrid star followed that up with another goal in a dramatic win against West Ham, which saw Jesse Lingard scored near the death, and David de Gea save a stoppage time Mark Noble penalty.

The 36-year-old had previously won the Player of the Month award four times in his previous spell with the club. His fifth award ties him level with Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie. Only Sergio Aguero, Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane have won more.

Ronaldo’s win, however, has left a sour taste in the mouths of Liverpool fans, who felt the Egyptian had done more to earn the accolade despite also scoring three goals during the month.

“’Who else?'... What about Salah?!”, wondered a bewildered Gary Lineker after the announcement was made.

“Mohamed Salah is a better footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo and has been by far better this month. I have no idea how he has managed to fraud his way to this award,” tweeted Manchester City supporter @SazMCFC.

