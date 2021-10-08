Cristiano Ronaldo wins Player of the Month award, but fans say, ’what about Mo Salah?’

Cape Town – Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo was named Player of the Month after an impressive September that saw him score three goals. The Portuguese superstar scored a brace on his second debut for United as they hammered Newcastle United 4-1 on a joyful afternoon at Old Trafford.

The former Real Madrid star followed that up with another goal in a dramatic win against West Ham, which saw Jesse Lingard scored near the death, and David de Gea save a stoppage time Mark Noble penalty. Who else? ✨



Your @EASPORTSFIFA Player of the Month is: @Cristiano 🔴 ⚪️ ⚫️#PLAwards pic.twitter.com/tgkoLkiTuj — Premier League (@premierleague) October 8, 2021 The 36-year-old had previously won the Player of the Month award four times in his previous spell with the club. His fifth award ties him level with Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie. Only Sergio Aguero, Steven Gerrard and Harry Kane have won more. Ronaldo’s win, however, has left a sour taste in the mouths of Liverpool fans, who felt the Egyptian had done more to earn the accolade despite also scoring three goals during the month.

“’Who else?'... What about Salah?!”, wondered a bewildered Gary Lineker after the announcement was made. He’s been terrific, but @MoSalah should’ve won this….comfortably. https://t.co/797h03R0oE — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) October 8, 2021 “Mohamed Salah is a better footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo and has been by far better this month. I have no idea how he has managed to fraud his way to this award,” tweeted Manchester City supporter @SazMCFC. Mohamed Salah is a better footballer than Cristiano Ronaldo and has been by far better this month. I have no idea how he has managed to fraud his way to this award. — Saz (@SazMCFC) October 8, 2021