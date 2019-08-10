Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita pulled off a series of good saves in the first half against Everton on Saturday. Photo: Tony O’Brien/Action Images via Reuters

LONDON – Everton missed a string of chances to start their Premier League campaign on a winning note after they were held 0-0 at Crystal Palace on Saturday. The visitors dominated possession and were denied by some desperate Palace defending, with goalkeeper Vicente Guaita pulling off a series of good saves in the first half.

Everton missed their best opportunity in the 14th minute, when Richarlison’s shot was cleared off the line by the home side’s towering striker Christian Benteke.

Palace sprung to life after the break and came close twice inside a minute when Everton keeper Jordan Pickford kept out a Jordan Ayew sitter, and then produced a fine reflex save with his foot to deny Max Meyer.

Palace lacked bite up front after manager Roy Hodgson left want-away forward Wilfried Zaha, who was denied a move to Everton during the summer transfer window, on the bench.

Zaha made little impact after coming on as a second-half substitute, and Richarlison came close for the visitors again before they had Morgan Schneiderlin sent off in the 76th minute for a reckless tackle on Luka Milivojevic.

Meanwhile, talismanic Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp came off the bench to give his side a share of the spoils in their first Premier League games since 2007 as they earned a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth.

With the visitors showing no sign of nerves despite their lack of Premier League experience, the game was played at a blistering pace, with David McGoldrick fluffing a chance to put Sheffield United ahead in the opening minute.

After finishing 14th last season, Bournemouth made their Premier League experience tell with a well-worked free kick in the second half, defender Chris Mepham firing home as the Blades defence failed to clear.

With eight minutes left to play, coach Chris Wilder summoned Sharp from the bench and the striker, who was United’s top scorer in the Championship last season with 23 goals, stabbed home the equaliser in the 88th minute.

Ryan Fraser had a chance to win it in stoppage time for the home side, but he missed the target with his free kick.

